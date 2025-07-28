LOADING...
South Korea proposes MASGA plan to dodge Trump tariffs
The details of the project are still unclear

By Akash Pandey
Jul 28, 2025
12:55 pm
What's the story

In a bid to avert a potential 25% tariff rate, South Korea has proposed a shipbuilding partnership with the US. The proposal, dubbed Make American Shipbuilding Great Again (MASGA), is part of ongoing negotiations between the two countries. The details of the multibillion-dollar project are still unclear, but it highlights South Korea's efforts to secure an agreement amid rising global trade tensions.

Diplomatic engagement

US has strong interest in shipbuilding sector

The South Korean presidential office confirmed the US's strong interest in the shipbuilding sector. "We confirmed the US side's strong interest in the shipbuilding sector and the two countries agreed to work together to develop mutually acceptable terms that include shipbuilding cooperation," it said. This statement underscores a shared commitment between both nations to explore potential collaboration opportunities in this industry.

Strategic maneuver

Racing against time to strike deal

As Asia's fourth-largest economy, South Korea has been racing against time to strike a deal with the US. The urgency comes as Washington turns its attention toward the European Union and China. The US and EU announced an agreement that would impose 15% tariffs on most of its exports to America, including cars. This move puts even more pressure on South Korea to finalize a deal.

Domestic hurdles

South Korea pushing through despite challenges

Despite being one of the largest Asian economies without a deal, South Korea is determined to push through. The country's finance and foreign ministers are scheduled to meet their US counterparts this week. This meeting is part of a last-ditch effort to finalize negotiations before US President Donald Trump's August 1 deadline. However, internal political turmoil has slowed down these negotiations in recent times.