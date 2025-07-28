'Dhadak 2,' 'Son of Sardaar 2': Movies releasing this week

This week, Bollywood is set for a two-way box office clash with Ajay Devgn 's Son of Sardaar 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi - Triptii Dimri 's Dhadak 2. Vijay Deverakonda 's much-awaited film Kingdom will also hit the screens after a long delay. Apart from these, a movie based on the life of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , titled Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, is set to premiere, too. Take a look at the upcoming theatrical releases.

#1 'Kingdom' Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a spy action drama featuring Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Bhagyashri Borse. The film is the first part of a planned duology. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the dangerous world of Surya, a spy who takes on an assignment that lands him in jail. However, he soon realizes that things are not what they seem. It will be released on Thursday.

#2 'Son of Sardaar 2' Son of Sardaar 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, it stars Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Vindu Dara Singh, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The plot revolves around a man (Devgn) who pretends to be a war hero to help a couple get their parents' consent for marriage. It will be released on Friday.

#3 'Dhadak 2' Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures, is a spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018). A remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), it tells the story of a boy from a lower caste who falls in love with an upper caste girl. Watch the romantic drama on Friday.

#4 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, directed by Ravindra Gautam, is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. It stars Anant Joshi as Adityanath. Through his struggles, bold decisions and unwavering leadership, the story explores how he overcame challenges to ultimately lead India's largest state. It will also arrive in theaters on Friday.