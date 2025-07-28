6 killed in mass shooting in Thailand; attacker shoots self
What's the story
A mass shooting at a popular fresh food market in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, on Monday killed at least six people, including four security guards, and injured one person. Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok's Bang Sue district, told AFP that the suspect took his own life after the shooting and that police were working to identify him.
Investigation underway
Authorities are probing the motive behind the shooting
"Police are investigating the motive. So far it's a mass shooting," Sukthai told AFP. He also said they are looking for any possible connection to recent border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. The border conflict, on its fourth day, has killed over 30 people and displaced over 150,000 civilians. The majority of the deceased are from the Thailand side.
Tourist hotspot
Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok
The Or Tor Kor Market, where the shooting took place, is a popular fresh food market in Bangkok. It is located near Chatuchak market, another major tourist destination that attracts crowds every weekend. Mass shootings are not uncommon in Thailand due to its relatively relaxed gun control laws and enforcement.