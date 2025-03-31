What's the story

A middle-aged man tending to a family grave on a hillside in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang province, is suspected of starting one of South Korea's worst wildfires, according to the National Police Agency.

The fires have killed 30 people and destroyed thousands of structures, including much of Gounsa Temple, which was built in 681.

The incident happened on March 22 in windy weather, as he was looking after the gravesite.