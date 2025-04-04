South Korean president removed from office after court upholds impeachment
What's the story
Suspended South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been officially dismissed from office.
The country's constitutional court unanimously upheld the parliament's decision to impeach him over his controversial declaration of martial law in December.
All eight judges voted to take Yoon off his presidential powers after weeks of debate and mounting anxiety over the future of South Korea's democracy.
Interim leadership
Acting President Han Duck-soo to serve until new elections
With Yoon's ouster, acting President Han Duck-soo will remain in office till South Koreans vote for a new leader in 60 days.
In a televised address, Han vowed to ensure national security and diplomacy as well as public safety and order till the polls.
He also assured a smooth transition to the next administration as per the constitution and law, respecting "the will of our sovereign people."
Public response
Court's ruling sparks mixed reactions among public
The court's ruling drew mixed reactions from the public.
Even as anti-Yoon protesters celebrated the decision, some of his supporters were reported damaging police vehicles near the court building.
In the court ruling, acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae said Yoon had violated his duty as president by taking actions beyond those granted to him under the constitution and that his actions constituted a serious challenge to democracy.
Ruling
'Yoon committed grave betrayal of the trust of the people'
"Given the grave negative impact on constitutional order and the significant ripple effects of the defendant's violations, we find that the benefits of upholding the constitution by removing the defendant from office far outweigh the national losses from the removal of a president," Moon said.
"(Yoon) committed a grave betrayal of the trust of the people, who are the sovereign members of the democratic republic," he added.
Legal proceedings
Yoon faces insurrection charges in separate criminal trial
Yoon, who didn't attend the court for the ruling, can't appeal the ruling. He will now have to prepare for a separate criminal trial over his martial law declaration.
His ruling party welcomed the constitutional court's decision but said they were disappointed.
"We extend our sincere apologies to the people," lawmaker Kwon Young-se said.
One of Yoon's lawyers called the judgment "completely incomprehensible" and a "purely political decision."