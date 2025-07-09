Attention! You can now apply for US student visa interviews

The United States has resumed scheduling student visa interviews in India for the fall 2025 intake. To recall, the process had been suspended for over a month due to the new social media scrutiny rules. Indian students, who are the largest international student group in the US, can now book appointments at their nearest embassy or consulate.

Backlog impact Huge backlog created for student visas The suspension of visa processing, which started in late May, has created a huge backlog as Indian students usually rush to get visa slots at this time of the year. A spokesperson of the US embassy confirmed that "posts across mission India have resumed scheduling F, M and J (student and exchange) nonimmigrant visa applications," adding applicants must check embassy/consulate websites for appointment availability.

Policy Social media scrutiny The US Mission in India had suspended new student visa appointments due to updated social media scrutiny rules. On June 23, the embassy announced that applicants should make their social media accounts public for vetting under US law. Three days later, they expanded this requirement to include listing all social media usernames used in the last five years, on the DS-160 visa application form.

Student sentiment Limited appointment slots available Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder and COO of iSchoolConnect, a study abroad consultancy, welcomed the resumption of visa processing. He said there are limited appointment slots open for aspirants to book their visa appointments. "We are optimistic that more slots will be opened in the coming weeks for students aspiring to go to the US," he added.