Oil prices likely to surge worldwide: Here we decode why

Oil prices are expected to surge after US President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites. The attacks were carried out by American jets at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. The move has raised concerns over possible disruptions in a region that accounts for a third of the world's oil production. Brent crude futures have already jumped 11% since Israel 's attack on Iran last week.

Price surge Path toward $100 oil The US airstrikes have sent the oil market into a frenzy, with options markets going haywire and freight and diesel prices soaring. Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at MST Marquee, said "This could set us on a path toward $100 oil if Iran responds as they have previously threatened to." He added that the US attack could escalate the conflict by provoking Iran to target regional American interests or disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping route Key shipping lane for OPEC members might be affected The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping lane for not just Iranian oil but also for Saudi, Iraqi, Kuwaiti and other OPEC members' shipments. Joe DeLaura, a former trader and global energy strategist at Rabobank, said "the market wants certainty" and the US airstrikes have pushed it firmly into the Middle East theater. He predicted prices could rise into the $80-to-$90 per barrel range as a result of these developments.

Market reaction Fate of oil prices now depends on Iran's reaction The fate of oil prices now hinges on how Iran reacts to the US airstrikes. Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd, said "If the US provides direct military support to Israel and plays its part in removing the current regime, the initial market reaction will be a price spike." However, he also noted that his firm expects oil won't become part of this conflict as it's not in either side's interests.