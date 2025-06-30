Jio Financial shares are up 10%: Here we decode why

Jio Financial Services has witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price, with an increase of nearly 10% in just five trading sessions. The latest boost came on Friday when Jio BlackRock Broking, a subsidiary of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers, got the green light from SEBI to start its broking operations. This is the third regulatory approval for Jio's joint venture with global investment management giant BlackRock Inc.

Market expansion Aggressive moves in the digital payments sector Jio Financial is also making strategic moves in the digital payments sector. The company recently pumped ₹190 crore into its payments bank arm and took entire control of Jio Payments Bank by buying State Bank of India's (SBI) 17.8% stake for ₹104.54 crore. These steps are part of Jio Financial's aggressive strategy to expand its footprint in the financial services market.

Financial results Q4 FY25 earnings of Jio Financial Services Jio Financial Services reported a consolidated net profit of around ₹316 crore for Q4 FY25, a marginal year-on-year increase of about 2%. Its revenue from operations jumped by 18% to ₹493.24 crore, while total income including other earnings rose by 24% to ₹518 crore. However, net interest income dipped slightly by 4.5%, coming in at ₹268.09 crore. The company's board also declared its first-ever dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share in light of these results.