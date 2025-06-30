7UP gets its 1st-ever sonic logo: What does it mean?

PepsiCo 's beverage brand, 7UP, has launched its first-ever sonic logo in India. The initiative is part of a larger strategy to create a multisensory brand experience. India, being one of the key global markets for 7UP, is the first country to witness this audio branding initiative. The new sonic identity features sounds such as a can cracking open and fizzing pour, along with a melody aimed at evoking refreshment and upliftment.

Brand evolution It will be first introduced in Bengaluru Shailja Joshi, Category Lead for Cola and Flavours at PepsiCo India, emphasized the importance of creating experiences that are instantly felt and remembered in today's dynamic consumer landscape. She said this new sonic identity is an innovative leap into sensory branding. The sound shall be first introduced in Bengaluru, including in-store coolers at retail locations.

Collaboration Sound shaped by consumer feedback The sonic logo was created in partnership with BrandMusiq, a sonic branding agency. They used their AI-based tool SoniqScan to develop the sound, which maps musical elements to emotional responses. Consumer feedback was instrumental in shaping this melody, with the crisp splash of water being a key element associated with refreshment.