What's the story

Rakesh Gangwal, the co-founder of India's top airline, IndiGo, is looking to divest up to 3.4% of his family's stake in the company.

According to Moneycontrol, the sale, if successful, will generate around ₹6,831 crore at a base price of ₹5,175 per share.

The stake sale includes Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, who together own 13.5% in IndiGo.