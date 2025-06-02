What's the story

The Indian government is set to open applications for its flagship electric vehicle (EV) policy, aimed at luring global car manufacturers.

The policy, announced in March 2024, offers a reduced import duty of 15% on any imported EV priced from $35,000. This might lower their prices here.

However, this is only applicable if the manufacturer invests at least $500 million in setting up a local plant within three years.