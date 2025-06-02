Toyota's smallest car is now available in hybrid guise
What's the story
Toyota has given its smallest international car, the Aygo X, a mid-cycle facelift.
The model, which previously looked like a conventional hatchback, adopted crossover styling cues in its latest generation.
The updated version now comes with a hybrid powertrain and design tweaks like fresh grille and revamped headlights, courtesy of a GR Sport treatment.
Performance
A look at the engine
The facelifted Aygo X now comes with a bigger 1.5-liter engine from the Yaris supermini, replacing the naturally aspirated 1.0-liter unit.
The new powertrain generates 114hp, a healthy 43hp increase over its predecessor.
This power bump has dramatically improved performance, slashing the 0-100km/h time from a sluggish 14.9 seconds to just under 10 seconds.
Hybrid transition
Toyota's 1st full hybrid car in its class
Toyota is electrifying the Aygo X, making it the only full hybrid car in its class. The vehicle's emissions are impressively low at just 86g of CO2 per kilometer, which is the best figure among non-plug-in vehicles. Fuel consumption is rated at 3.8-liter per 100km.
Looks
What about the design?
The updated Aygo X also comes with a new grille, updated headlamps, and a revised hood.
It is now offered in a GR Sport trim that flaunts sharper handling through quicker-reacting electric power steering, and revised tuning of the coil springs and shock absorbers.
Despite these modifications, luggage capacity remains unchanged at 231-liter.
Interiors
Interior features and availability
The updated Aygo X comes with a 7.0-inch digital display instead of an analog instrument cluster, and an electronic parking brake as standard.
Despite being Toyota's smallest car, it is well-equipped with facilities like wireless smartphone charger, power-folding mirrors, and Panasonic's nanoeX air purification system.
The model will go on sale in Europe later this year.