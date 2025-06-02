The facelifted Aygo X now comes with a bigger 1.5-liter engine from the Yaris supermini, replacing the naturally aspirated 1.0-liter unit.

The new powertrain generates 114hp, a healthy 43hp increase over its predecessor.

This power bump has dramatically improved performance, slashing the 0-100km/h time from a sluggish 14.9 seconds to just under 10 seconds.