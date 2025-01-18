What's the story

After a gap of nearly five years, SKODA is all set to bring back diesel engines to the Indian market.

The Czech automaker unveiled its new diesel car at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

The vehicle on display was the new-generation Superb 4X4, which comes with a powerful 2.0-liter engine that produces an impressive 193hp of power and 400Nm of torque.