SKODA to reintroduce diesel cars in India after 5 years
What's the story
After a gap of nearly five years, SKODA is all set to bring back diesel engines to the Indian market.
The Czech automaker unveiled its new diesel car at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
The vehicle on display was the new-generation Superb 4X4, which comes with a powerful 2.0-liter engine that produces an impressive 193hp of power and 400Nm of torque.
Revival
New-generation Superb to lead comeback
The new-generation B9 Superb will lead SKODA's diesel comeback in India. This move will be followed by the launch of other models such as the Kodiaq. The decision to reintroduce diesel cars was driven by continued customer demand, said Petr Janeba, head of SKODA India.
Market demand
Diesel cars still hold market appeal
Janeba revealed that up to 80% of SKODA cars sold in the past were diesel models, and customers still show interest in them.
He noted that other companies such as Hyundai, Kia Motors, Tata, and Mahindra still have a major chunk of their sales coming from diesel cars.
This trend even extends to luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
History
SKODA's diesel legacy in India
When SKODA made its debut in the Indian market, it became the name to go for efficient and powerful diesel engines.
These engines promised low running costs and high pulling power, which made them a hit among the customers.
Diesel engines drove the first-generation Octavia, Superb, and Rapid, and formed the heart of SKODA's sales with their legendary fuel efficiency.
Emission impact
SKODA's diesel return marks a shift for Volkswagen Group
SKODA's return to diesel is a major shift for the Volkswagen Group, which had been marred by the Dieselgate scandal, where some of its cars were found emitting more pollutants than reported in lab tests.
The reintroduction of diesel could also benefit other group companies like Audi by reducing their overall CO2 emissions.
Efficient diesel engines can help lower CO2 emissions, a major contributor to global warming.