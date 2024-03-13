Next Article

The upcoming EV will be based on Volkswagen's modular MEB Entry platform

SKODA teases its smallest and most affordable EV

By Pradnesh Naik 11:57 am Mar 13, 202411:57 am

What's the story SKODA has released a sneak peek of its forthcoming electric vehicle (EV), set to be the smallest and cheapest in its lineup. The Czech automaker unveiled a brief video clip ahead of the official reveal scheduled for March 15. The new EV, to be priced at around €25,000 (approximately Rs. 23 lakh), is designed to make electric mobility more affordable. Primarily intended for global markets, there's potential for it to be introduced in India as well.

Design and performance

SKODA's new EV: Design and performance details

The teaser video of SKODA's new EV reveals a hatchback-like design, slim LED headlights, DRL units, and an illuminated logo. The vehicle is expected to be built on Volkswagen's modular MEB Entry platform. It will likely offer two battery pack options: a 38kWh battery and a 56kWh unit, with the latter providing up to 450km of range on a single charge. The affordable EV is set to compete with Volkswagen's ID.2 electric hatchback in global markets.

Strategy

Carmaker's electric vehicle strategy in India

SKODA has not ruled out the possibility of launching its new affordable EV in India. The company is currently exploring options to enter the mass-market electric car segment in the country, according to Martin Jahn, a member of SKODA's management board. Meanwhile, the carmaker is preparing to launch the ENYAQ IV model later this year. The premium mid-size e-SUV will initially be introduced as a CBU (completely built unit).

About the ENYAQ IV

SKODA ENYAQ IV: A glimpse into the future

SKODA's ENYAQ IV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The model expected to be introduced in India is the ENYAQ 80 variant. It will be equipped with a front-mounted electric motor that delivers a maximum output of 282hp/310Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds. The vehicle's 82kWh battery pack offers over 500km of range and can be fast-charged from 10% to 80% in just 28 minutes.