7-seater Duster: Renault to soon announce its Mahindra XUV700 rival

By Pradnesh Naik 10:53 am Mar 13, 202410:53 am

What's the story French automaker Renault is gearing up to reveal the refreshed version of its popular Duster SUV. The upcoming seven-seater offering has been spotted undergoing road tests for the first time, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. Slated for a 2025 launch, the rugged mid-size model will go head-to-head with competitors like Kia Carnival, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700 in India. The seven-seater model will follow the release of the Duster five-seater, which is set to hit the market in mid-2025.

Design and features of Renault Duster

In terms of design, the Duster will largely resemble the new-generation Duster five-seater variant, with some tweaks to the front and rear to set them apart. The seven-seater model will measure around 4.6-meter in length, compared to the five-seater's 4.34-meter length, resulting in larger rear doors and an extended wheelbase. Notable features will include a large infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a premium sound system, a 7.0-inch instrument cluster, and an array of connected features.

Powertrain options for the upcoming Duster seven-seater SUV

Under the hood, the Renault Duster is expected to share powertrain options with the five-seater model. These include a 1.0-liter petrol-LPG engine, a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine with a mild-hybrid assist system, and a 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol hybrid featuring a 1.2kW battery pack and dual electric motors. The SUV can run on electric power alone for up to 80% of the time. However, it's unlikely that a diesel variant will be offered, as Renault focuses on hybrid and electric technologies.

Launch plans for India

Renault is set to introduce the all-new Duster in India around mid-2025, followed by the launch of the all-new seven-seater version. There will likely be a gap of several months between the two releases as Renault prioritizes the all-new five-seater model. Nissan will also unveil its own versions of the new SUVs. The five-seater Duster will compete with rivals such as Hyundai CRETA, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate in the Indian market.