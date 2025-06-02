What's the story

India's automobile industry witnessed a mixed bag of results last month.

While the passenger vehicle segment struggled with slow growth, SUV and two-wheeler demand remained strong.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, saw its domestic PV sales decline 5.6% to 1.36 lakh units due to weak demand for small cars like Alto and Swift.

Let's see how Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, and Bajaj Auto fared in May.