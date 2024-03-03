Next Article

Both scooters feature an all-LED lighting setup

How Hero VIDA V1 Plus fares against Bajaj Chetak

By Pradnesh Naik 12:00 am Mar 03, 202412:00 am

What's the story After a hiatus of a few months, Hero MotoCorp has brought back the VIDA V1 Plus trim in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the price reduction, the electric scooter remains mechanically identical. At that price point, the scooter rivals the Bajaj Chetak on our shores. Between these two capable electric vehicles (EVs), which one makes more sense?

Context

Why does this story matter?

India's two-wheeler market has witnessed a massive jump in the popularity of electric vehicles, with the rise in awareness of green mobility solutions and their benefits. Although EV start-ups such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy are leading the segment, established automakers such as Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto are slowly gaining traction with models like the VIDA V1 and the Chetak, respectively.

Design

Hero VIDA V1 Plus looks appealing with edgy design

Hero VIDA V1 Plus flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, split-type seats, a single-piece grab rail, a sleek LED taillight, and a 7.0-inch, full-color TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. Bajaj Chetak gets an oval-shaped LED headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, LED DRL, a flat footboard, blackened designer mirrors, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and metallic body panels.

Safety

Both EVs equipped with combined braking system (CBS)

For rider safety, both the Hero VIDA V1 Plus and the Bajaj Chetak get a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Both e-scooters are equipped with a combined braking system (CBS). The latter has a single-sided front fork for suspension along with a rear mono-shock unit.

Performance

Bajaj Chetak promises a longer riding range

The VIDA V1 Plus is powered by a hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 3.44kWh removable battery pack. It promises a range of up to 143km on a single charge. The Bajaj Chetak runs on a 3.8kW electric motor that is paired with a larger 3.2kWh IP67-rated battery pack. It has an ARAI-claimed range of up to 127km per charge.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Hero VIDA V1 Plus can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh. On the other hand, the 2024 Bajaj Chetak ranges between Rs. 1.15 lakh and Rs. 1.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Hero Vida V1 Plus makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design, longer riding range, and overall value.

Poll