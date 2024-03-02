Next Article

Both scooters feature a tall transparent windscreen

How Hero Xoom 160 fares against Aprilia SXR 160

By Pradnesh Naik 11:13 pm Mar 02, 202411:13 pm

What's the story India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is all set to introduce the Xoom 160 in India soon. Once launched, the scooter is set to become the flagship offering for the bikemaker. With an expected price tag of around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom), the adventure-style scooter will rival the Aprilia SXR 160 in the maxi-scooter category. Between these two, which one makes more sense?

Context

Why does this story matter?

Although a niche category, the maxi-scooters have started to gain popularity in India in recent years. Aprilia has been responsible for the rise in demand for the performance-focused scooter segment with the SR 160 and SXR 160. However, Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to conquer the category with its all-new adventure-type Xoom 160 on our shores.

Design

Hero Xoom 160 looks more appealing

Hero Xoom 160 Adventure features a dual LED headlamp setup, a tall, upright windscreen, a beak-like front apron, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, and split-type LED taillamps. Aprilia SXR 160 flaunts a typical maxi-scooter styling with an apron-mounted, split-type LED headlight unit, a raised windscreen, a wide handlebar, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and alloy wheels.

Safety

Both scooters get front disc break

To ensure rider safety, both the Hero Xoom 160 and Aprilia SXR 160 come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system (CBS). Suspension duties on both scooters are handled by telescopic front forks. The Xoom gets twin rear shock absorbers, while the latter has a hydraulic shock absorber.

Performance

Xoom 160 packs more powerful engine

The Hero Xoom 160 is equipped with an all-new 156cc liquid-cooled engine that generates 14hp of maximum power and 13.7Nm of peak torque. The Aprilia SXR 160 is backed by a 160.03cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder mill that puts out a maximum power of 10.9hp and a peak power of 12.13Nm. Transmission duties on both scooters are taken care of by a CVT gearbox.

Verdict

Which one is better?

In India, the Aprilia SXR 160 will set you back by Rs. 1.46 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the upcoming Hero Xoom 160 to be priced at around Rs. 1.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Xoom 160 makes more sense on our shores with its new-age design and potent liquid-cooled engine.