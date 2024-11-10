Maruti Suzuki's safest car launches in India tomorrow
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its latest offering, the new Dzire, in India tomorrow. The compact sedan has already created a stir by getting a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests, making it Maruti Suzuki's safest car to date. With the top safety scores, the new Dzire is also the safest car in the compact sedan segment. Pre-bookings for this much-awaited vehicle are already open with a token amount of ₹11,000.
New Dzire: A look at the variants and features
The new Dzire will be offered in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. The top-end model comes with a host of modern features such as a large infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control system with rear AC vents, a wireless charger for mobile devices, 360-degree surround camera for enhanced visibility as well as an electric sunroof.
Redesigned aesthetics and updated features
The new Dzire is a complete overhaul with new looks and features. The exterior has been completely revamped with new lighting setup, a squarish front grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a flatter hood. The side profile gets a more sloped roof and new 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin continues with the black and beige color theme of its predecessor but gets a new dashboard with wood finish veneer.
New Dzire's engine and fuel efficiency
The 2024 Maruti Dzire runs on a new 1.2-liter Z Series naturally-aspirated petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox. It generates 80hp of power and 112Nm of peak torque. The car also comes in a CNG variant with select models. The new Dzire promises up to 24.79km/l mileage for manuals and up to 25.71km/l for automatics, while the CNG offers a certified 33.73km/kg.