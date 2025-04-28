What's the story

The Indian government is considering a policy change, that may permit Chinese companies to own a minority stake of up to 26% in joint ventures (JVs) for certain critical electronics components.

The move is part of the Centre's plan to promote technology transfers through such partnerships, senior government officials and industry executives said to Moneycontrol.

The Chinese investment proposals will be evaluated on a case-to-case basis, and shall not be given blanket approval.