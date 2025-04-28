What's the story

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified the process of transferring Provident Fund (PF) accounts for its members.

Earlier, the process of transferring PF money required approval from both the departing and joining EPFO offices, along with employer consent in most cases.

Now, the EPFO has done away with the requirement of employer approval for most PF transfers, making it easier for employees to manage their retirement savings while changing jobs.