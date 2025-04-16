Donald Trump imposes 245% tariffs on Chinese imports
What's the story
In a major escalation in the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China, the Donald Trump administration has announced a steep hike in tariffs on Chinese imports, now up to 245%.
The new tariff structure, announced by the White House in a fact sheet late Tuesday, comes as a response to China's recent export restrictions, retaliatory tariffs, and decision to halt deliveries of Boeing aircraft.
Policy
Tariffs part of Trump's "America First Trade Policy"
The White House has framed these new tariffs as part of President Trump's ongoing "America First Trade Policy."
The administration accuses China of deliberately restricting access to critical high-tech materials like gallium, germanium, and antimony.
These elements are essential for industries such as military, aerospace, and semiconductors.
China's recent suspension on exports of six heavy rare earth metals and rare earth magnets has further escalated this trade war.
Trade impact
New tariffs could impact US-China trade relations
The new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are expected to have a major impact on US-China trade relations.
The move is likely to raise costs for American consumers and businesses relying on Chinese imports.
This could lead to retaliatory actions from China, potentially intensifying the ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.