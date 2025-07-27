Vietnamese EV maker VinFast opens its 1st showroom in India

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast has opened its first Indian showroom in Surat , Gujarat. The new outlet, 'VinFast Surat,' is a collaboration with Chandan Car and will display the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. Customers can now pre-book these vehicles for a refundable amount of ₹21,000. This launch marks a major step in VinFast's retail journey in India.

Dealership details A look at the dealership The newly inaugurated dealership, 'VinFast Surat,' is located in Piplod, Surat. It will be a one-stop-shop for potential buyers of VinFast vehicles. Spanning over 3,000 square feet, the facility will provide product experiences and after-sales support. The showroom will flaunt VinFast's upcoming range of premium electric SUVs - VF 6 and VF 7 - which are being launched in India as right-hand-drive models for the first time.

Growth strategy VinFast plans to open 35 dealerships by this year VinFast has aggressive plans to expand its presence in India. The company intends to open 35 dealerships by the end of this year across over 27 cities. As part of its market entry strategy, VinFast has also partnered with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure for a nationwide network of charging and after-sales services.