Tencent, SenseTime announce new AI models to rival Google, Anthropic

Tencent's new Hunyuan model can generate interactive, 360-degree virtual 3D scenes. This capability could greatly simplify the process of creating virtual reality experiences and video games. The tech giant also touted its latest model as the industry's first open-source, 3D world-generation AI that is fully compatible with "CG pipelines." They are standard workflows for creating 3D graphics and animations in film production, gaming, and visual effects.

Competition

SenseNova V6.5 outperforms Gemini 2.5 Pro

AI pioneer SenseTime also unveiled its latest model, SenseNova V6.5, at the WAIC event. The Hong Kong-listed firm's Chairman and CEO Xu Li claimed that their new model has outperformed some of its US counterparts such as Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and Anthropic's Claude 4-Sonnet. The launch comes months after the release of SenseNova V6 in April, a multimodal model that had already beaten OpenAI's GPT-4o on several fronts.