Want a custom-built supercar? This company will make it happen

If you've ever dreamed of owning a supercar but felt restricted by the limited customization options, there's good news. A British engineering firm, Dash Bespoke, is now offering bespoke supercars. The company is a spinoff of Dash, an engineering firm with a long history in racing since 2006. It promises to build you your own custom supercar virtually from scratch.

Customization details The chassis in use is Euro NCAP compliant Dash Bespoke uses its TR01 carbon fiber monocoque chassis, which was introduced in 2023, for the custom supercars. The platform is lightweight, stiff, and fully compliant with Euro NCAP standards. This means it is road legal in the UK. The TR01 can be paired with different powertrains, including batteries and V-8s. Customers can customize it as a road-going supercar, hypercar, or even a bespoke race car.

Upcoming reveal 'SlipStream' to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed The first customer-built supercar based on Dash's TR01 platform will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this summer. Dubbed "SlipStream," it will feature a mid-engined V-8 engine built by Hartley in New Zealand. The car will also have bespoke carbon fiber subframes, a lightweight alloy suspension, and hydraulic dampers from Nitron.