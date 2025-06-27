Affordable commuter bikes in India under ₹70,000

The Indian two-wheeler market is a hotbed of competition, with consumers looking for value-for-money options that don't compromise on reliability and fuel efficiency. This has led to the emergence of iconic models like the Hero Splendor over two decades ago. Today, legacy manufacturers such as Hero, Honda, TVS, and Bajaj continue to innovate by offering affordable and reliable bikes at competitive prices. Here are some of the most affordable commuter bikes in India right now.

Bike #1 Hero HF 100: Priced at ₹60,118 The Hero HF 100, priced at ₹60,118, is one of the most affordable petrol-powered bikes. It shares its 97.2cc air-cooled engine with other popular models from Hero. This reliable and fuel-efficient engine offers a mileage of 70 km/l and comes with a 9.1-liter fuel tank. However, to keep costs low on this particular model, features like an electric start and tubeless tires have been omitted. Despite these exclusions, the bike continues to deliver dependable performance at a budget-friendly price point.

Bike #2 Hero HF Deluxe: Priced at ₹61,098 The Hero HF Deluxe, priced at ₹61,098 for its All-Black variant, is part of the HF family and shares its engine with the popular Splendor model. However, other variants with brighter color palettes are priced higher than this one. The bike runs on the same 97.2cc air-cooled engine, paired with a four-speed gearbox. It offers similar mileage and fuel capacity as the Hero HF 100.

Bike #3 Honda Shine 100: Priced at ₹68,894 The Honda Shine 100, priced at ₹68,894, is the most affordable two-wheeler from the Japanese automaker in India. It features a 98.98cc air-cooled engine that delivers a mileage of 71.5 km/l. The bike comes with a four-speed gearbox and was recently updated to meet stricter OBD2B norms. It also received a new "Black with Orange" color scheme, along with an additional ₹2,000 increase in price.