Mercedes-AMG GT 63 launched in India starting at ₹3 crore

After a five-year hiatus, Mercedes-AMG has reintroduced its iconic grand tourer, the AMG GT, in India. The luxury carmaker has launched two new models: the standard AMG GT 63 and the high-performance AMG GT 63 PRO. The cars are priced at ₹3 crore and ₹3.65 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. Bookings for both variants are now open with deliveries starting from Q4 2025.

Design evolution More spacious and practical than its predecessor The new AMG GT, which made its global debut in August 2023, is more than just a facelift. It now offers a practical 2+2 seating layout instead of the strict two-seater configuration of its predecessor. The car has grown in size by 182mm in length, 45mm in width, and 66mm in height over the previous model. This increase results in a more spacious cabin and improved road presence.

Feature upgrades Retains the design language of the outgoing model The second-generation AMG GT retains the design language of its predecessor but gets subtle aerodynamic improvements and modern lighting elements. The interior has been revamped with an AMG steering wheel, sculpted sport seats with integrated headrests, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11.9-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system. The car's footprint has also grown bigger than its predecessor, making it look more muscular on the road.

Powertrain details AMG GT 63 gets a twin-turbo V8 engine The AMG GT 63 is powered by a hand-built twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 585hp and 800Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Mercedes's 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. The car can go from zero to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds with a top speed of up to 315km/h, demonstrating its impressive performance capabilities.