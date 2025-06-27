The base model starts at RMB 529,900 (approximately ₹63 lakh)

Xiaomi's new 'Ultra' EV hits 0-100km/h in just 1.98 seconds

By Mudit Dube 11:40 am Jun 27, 202511:40 am

Xiaomi has launched its flagship performance electric sedan, the SU7 Ultra, in China. The base model starts at RMB 529,900 (approximately ₹63 lakh). The new series comes in two high-performance variants: the track-focused Track Package and an exclusive Nurburgring Limited Edition. The latter is priced at RMB 814,900 (approximately ₹97 lakh) and limited to just 10 units this year. The total production of this limited-run SU7 is capped at 100 units.