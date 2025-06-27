Xiaomi's new 'Ultra' EV hits 0-100km/h in just 1.98 seconds
What's the story
Xiaomi has launched its flagship performance electric sedan, the SU7 Ultra, in China. The base model starts at RMB 529,900 (approximately ₹63 lakh). The new series comes in two high-performance variants: the track-focused Track Package and an exclusive Nurburgring Limited Edition. The latter is priced at RMB 814,900 (approximately ₹97 lakh) and limited to just 10 units this year. The total production of this limited-run SU7 is capped at 100 units.
Specifications
Over 1,500hp on tap in the SU7 Ultra
The SU7 Ultra is powered by a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system, developed in-house by Xiaomi. It consists of two V8s-series motors (570hp and 635Nm each) and a V6s-series motor (387hp), giving a combined output of 1,527hp. Xiaomi claims the car can go from 0-100km/h in just 1.98 seconds and reach speeds over 350km/h. The Track Package variant comes with high-performance adaptive dampers, 21-inch forged wheels, carbon fiber rear wheel arches, and a carbon fiber roof, along with a track-grade battery pack.
Exclusive edition
What does the Nurburgring Limited Edition offer?
The SU7 Ultra Nurburgring Limited Edition is a road-legal model that celebrates the SU7's record-setting lap at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. It comes with a carbon fiber dual-vent hood and rear spoiler, full carbon fiber exterior and interior trim, and distinctive Ultra Lightning decals. FIA-certified custom carbon fiber racing bucket seats with 6-point harness are also included for enhanced safety during high-speed drives.