The United Kingdom will purchase 12 F-35A fighter jets from the United States in what will be the "biggest strengthening of the UK's nuclear posture in a generation," Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said. The fifth-generation aircraft, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, will be used to support the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) nuclear mission. Starmer is expected to announce this major shift in defense strategy at the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday.

Strategic shift End of reliance on submarine-launched missiles The acquisition of the F-35As marks a major change in Britain's nuclear strategy, which has relied on submarine-launched missiles since the Cold War. "These F-35 dual-capable aircraft will mark...new era for our world-leading Royal Air Force and help deter hostile threats to the UK and our allies," Starmer said. Britain's nuclear deterrence is currently reliant only on the Trident submarine-based system, which misfired during a test last year, the second consecutive failure after one went off course in 2016.

Economic impact Strengthens Britain's nuclear posture The British government has said that the decision to buy these jets will support 20,000 jobs in the F-35 program in the UK. The move also strengthens Britain's nuclear posture by joining NATO's dual-capable aircraft nuclear mission. "In an era of radical uncertainty we can no longer take peace for granted," Starmer said. NATO Secretary General welcomed the announcement, calling it "another strong British contribution to NATO." The jets will be stationed at Marham Air Force Base in eastern England.