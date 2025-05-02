Harrods hit by cyberattack as UK retailers face security threats
What's the story
Harrods, the famous British luxury department store, has been targeted in a cyberattack.
The company disclosed that it had to "restrict internet access" at its sites after an attempt to breach its systems.
The incident comes a day after similar attacks on other UK retailers, including Co-op and Marks & Spencer (M&S).
Despite the attack, Harrods assured customers that its flagship store remains open and online sales continue uninterrupted.
Company response
Harrods responds to cyberattack with precautionary measures
In a statement, Harrods confirmed the cyberattack and assured customers that they need not change their shopping habits.
"We recently experienced attempts to gain unauthorized access to some of our systems," the company said.
It added that its IT security team took immediate action to safeguard the systems by restricting internet access at all sites.
Despite this, the online store continued operating normally on Thursday evening.
Call to action
NCSC chief urges retailers to bolster cybersecurity
Richard Horne, a representative of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), stressed that these latest attacks should be a "wake-up call" for Harrods, Co-op, and M&S.
The NCSC is collaborating with affected companies "to fully understand the nature of these attacks and provide expert advice to the wider sector based on the threat picture."
Cody Barrow, former cyber chief at America's National Security Agency, also noted retailers should assume they are targets owing to their vast customer data.
Other incidents
M&S and Co-op face operational disruptions
M&S has been severely affected by a cyberattack, with customers unable to place online orders and some stores with empty shelves.
This cyberattack has cost M&S millions of pounds in lost sales. The police are investigating the matter.
Meanwhile, Co-op disclosed it had shut down parts of its IT systems after hackers attempted unauthorized access.
Co-op staff have been asked to keep their cameras on during remote work meetings and verify all attendees as a precautionary measure against potential hackers.