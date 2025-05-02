May 02, 202511:01 am

What's the story

Harrods, the famous British luxury department store, has been targeted in a cyberattack.

The company disclosed that it had to "restrict internet access" at its sites after an attempt to breach its systems.

The incident comes a day after similar attacks on other UK retailers, including Co-op and Marks & Spencer (M&S).

Despite the attack, Harrods assured customers that its flagship store remains open and online sales continue uninterrupted.