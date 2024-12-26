Summarize Simplifying... In short The United Nations has adopted a new treaty to combat cybercrime, offering a framework for evidence exchange, victim protection, and crime prevention, while also protecting human rights online.

The treaty took 5 years to finalize

UN tackles cybercrime: How new treaty will make internet safer

By Mudit Dube 01:53 pm Dec 26, 202401:53 pm

In a landmark move, the United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted the Convention against Cybercrime, a treaty that seeks to bolster international cooperation in combating cyber threats. The legally binding treaty comes after five years of work by UN Member States, civil society, cybersecurity experts, academia, and private sector representatives. It aims to "prevent and combat cybercrime more efficiently and effectively, including by strengthening international cooperation and by providing technical assistance and capacity-building support, particularly for developing countries."

Global response

Treaty hailed as testament to global unity

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has hailed the adoption of the treaty as a symbol of global solidarity in difficult times. "This treaty is a demonstration of multilateralism succeeding during difficult times and reflects the collective will of Member States to promote international cooperation to prevent and combat cybercrime," his spokesperson said. The treaty offers a comprehensive framework for cross-border evidence exchange, victim protection, crime prevention, while also stressing safeguards for human rights online.

Call for action

UN urges member states to join cybercrime treaty

Guterres has called on all Member States to join and implement the treaty, to pave the way for a secure and collaborative digital future. Philemon Yang, President of the General Assembly, emphasized the treaty's significance in tackling both opportunities and vulnerabilities posed by the digital leap. "With the adoption of this Convention, Member States have at hand the tools and means to strengthen international cooperation in preventing and combating cybercrime," Yang said.

Global consensus

Treaty adoption reflects global consensus on cybercrime

The 193-member Assembly adopted the resolution without a vote, reflecting a broad consensus on the urgent need to combat cybercrime. UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Executive Director Ghada Waly called the treaty a "major victory for multilateralism." She highlighted its significance in combating online child exploitation, sophisticated scams, and financial crimes.