Manchester Test, Ravindra Jadeja defies England with fighting century: Stats

Ravindra Jadeja hit a heroic hundred versus England on Day 5 of the 4th Test match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The southpaw came in when India were 222/4 with the dismissal of Shubman Gill. Jadeja, who was dropped by Joe Root off the 1st ball he faced, made the hosts pay. He added an unbeaten 200-plus stand alongside Washington Sundar as India drew.

Stand A brilliant stand helps India edge closer toward a draw Jadeja and Sundar helped India get to 322/4 at tea. Both players reached their fifties and added 100 runs as a pair. Both players kept playing their normal game after tea and ate up balls to frustrate England. The occasional boundaries came by with Jadeja being the more acrive batter. England's bowling was ineffective and this was easy going for the duo.

Do you know? 5th fifty-plus score for Jadeja in the ongoing series Jadeja recorded his 5th 50-plus score in this series. As per Cricbuzz, this is the joint-most for anyone from No.6 or lower in a Test series in England, alongside as many for Sir Garfield Sobers in 1966.

1,000 Jadeja completes 1,000 Test runs in England Jadeja also completed 1,000 Test runs on England soil. He entered the 4th Test in Manchester, requiring 31 runs to accomplish the feat. Jadeja, who scored 20 in the 1st innings, reached the landmark with his 11th run in the 3rd. The southpaw's tally includes eight 50-plus scores, including two hundreds as well.