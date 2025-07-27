Alexander Isak not joining Newcastle's Asia tour: Eddie Howe

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed that Alexander Isak will not be part of the team's Asia tour. The news comes as the club faces a pressing need for new players, particularly in attack. Isak was left out of Newcastle's pre-season squad for Singapore and South Korea last week, missing the 4-0 defeat to Celtic amid speculation about his future with the club. Here's more.

Transfer turmoil Isak linked with Liverpool move Initially, Newcastle had said that Isak was out with a minor thigh injury. However, it was later revealed that the Swedish striker had expressed his desire to explore other options this summer. Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Isak after the Premier League champions made an inquiry about him. Notably, Liverpool were prepared to offer a significant package, but Newcastle stated Isak isn't for sale. Liverpool ended up signing Hugo Ekitike, but remain interested in Isak with several outgoings planned.

Tour confirmation Howe confirms Isak won't be part of Asia tour After Newcastle's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday, Howe was asked if there was a chance of Isak joining the South Korea leg of the tour. He said, "No," confirming that the striker wouldn't be part of this part of their pre-season preparations. This is another setback for Newcastle in what has been a difficult transfer window for them. "At the tail end of last season, we did all the work we wanted. It's been a challenging window, let's see what we can do."

Transfer targets Magpies have struggled to strengthen their squad this summer Despite a successful last season, Newcastle have struggled to strengthen their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. Their pursuit of players like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap fell through with both joining Chelsea. Newcastle also missed out on James Trafford and Ekitike, who ended up joining Liverpool. Forward Anthony Elanga is the only new addition after his £55 million switch from Nottingham Forest. Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is still on Newcastle's radar, despite the club looking at other options.