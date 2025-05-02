What's the story

Liverpool fans celebrating the club's win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield sparked a series of earthquakes, scientists have claimed.

A group of scientists from the University of Liverpool, using equipment typically employed in earthquake-prone areas like Chile, detected minor tremors during the festivities.

The researchers discovered that Alexis Mac Allister's goal in the 24th minute caused a tremor measuring 1.74 on the Richter scale.