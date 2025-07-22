Manchester Test: Who will replace injured Akash Deep?

India have been dealt a major blow ahead of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, starting July 23. Indian captain Shubman Gill confirmed that pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the match due to a groin niggle. This comes after a knee injury ruled all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy out of remaining series. The injured Arshdeep Singh also remains out of contention for the Manchester Test, leaving India to pick between Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj.

Akash Deep Akash Deep starred in India's Edgbaston win Akash Deep has been a revelation for Team India in the ongoing Test series. His impeccable seam movement has continued to make headlines. His exploits helped India claim their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston. He took four wickets in the first innings and six in the second, including the last wicket of Brydon Carse. His match figures read 10/187 from 41.1 overs, the best for an Indian bowler on England soil, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Replacement options India to choose between Prasidh and Kamboj With Deep's absence, India will have to choose between Prasidh and the uncapped Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj for the Manchester Test. Prasidh played the first two Tests and was replaced by Jasprit Bumrah at Lord's. Meanwhile, Kamboj was added to the squad as a cover. The team management will make a final decision on this on Wednesday morning.

Bumrah Bumrah, Siraj to bolster pace attack In a boost for the Team India, Bumrah will feature in the 4th Test. He will partner the experienced Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah has been remarkable throughout the England Test series, taking 12 wickets in two Tests, including two fifers. However, to manage his workload and avoid aggravating his chronic back issues, the Indian management had decided that he would play only three Tests. This means the upcoming Manchester Test will be his last of the series.

Information India's updated squad for 4th Test India's updated squad for 4th Test: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Anshul Kamboj.