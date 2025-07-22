Air India seeks $200M loan to buy Boeing 777 planes

Air India is looking to secure a bank loan of around $200 million through its GIFT City-registered subsidiary, AI Fleet Services IFSC Ltd. The funds will be used to buy a fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft from a US-based leasing company. This strategic move comes as part of Air India's efforts to strengthen its fleet amid ongoing supply chain challenges and delivery delays.

Negotiation update Fund-raising talks resumed after being halted The talks for this fund-raising initiative started earlier this year but were temporarily halted after the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad last month. However, these discussions have now resumed with the details of the deal still subject to change. The loan's pricing could be tied to the benchmark Secured Overnight Financing Rate, meaning it won't be fixed.

Expansion strategy Air India has ordered 570 new aircraft since 2022 Since the Tata Group took over Air India in January 2022, the airline has placed orders for 570 new aircraft with Airbus and Boeing. The company could also speed up deliveries of narrow-body Boeing 737 Max jets by accepting 50 planes originally intended for Chinese carriers. These strategies are part of a larger plan to expand and modernize Air India's fleet.