China: Over 230 kindergarten children poisoned by lead paint

In a shocking incident, over 230 kindergarten children in China 's Gansu province were poisoned after consuming food colored with industrial-grade lead paint. The principal of Tianshui kindergarten allegedly wanted to make the food more appealing to attract more students. The school's cook purchased the non-consumable pigment online and added it to meals, ignoring warnings on the packaging.

Legal action Six kindergarten staff members arrested Initial reports indicated 235 students were hospitalized with symptoms like stomach pain and nausea. Further tests revealed 247 students and staff had elevated lead levels in their blood. In response to this grave incident, six kindergarten staff members, including the principal, were arrested for knowingly serving toxic food. Disciplinary investigations have also been initiated against 27 other people associated with the school, hospital, and government.

Systemic failures Attempts to cover up the incident An investigative report by the Gansu provincial party committee revealed a series of failures in safety and oversight. The report highlighted attempts to cover up the incident, bribe officials, and modify test results. It also accused the Gansu Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of mishandling samples, leading to inaccurate test results.

Cover-up Report accused local education bureau of negligence The report also accused Tianshui Second People's Hospital of illegally modifying test results to show lower lead levels. It claimed that the local education bureau had ignored licensing issues at the kindergarten and had failed to conduct food safety inspections for two years. China's top anti-corruption authorities have since opened investigations into government officials and senior management at the hospital.