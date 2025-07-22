Soon, you can withdraw approved loan funds via UPI apps

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced new rules for utilizing pre-sanctioned credit lines on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) . Starting August 31, users will be able to link credit lines backed by fixed deposits (FDs), shares, bonds, or overdraft loans to their UPI apps. This means customers can access funds from pre-approved credit lines for transactions on platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

Enhanced functionality Cash withdrawals, person-to-person payments allowed under new guidelines The new NPCI guidelines also expand the scope of UPI payments. Previously, only person-to-merchant payments were allowed with these credit lines. However, under the updated rules, users will also be able to withdraw cash, transfer money to other individuals, and make direct payments to small merchants through UPI. This is a major improvement over the current system which only allows merchant payments.

Implementation details Implementation of these new rules will be managed by banks The implementation of these new rules will be managed by banks, payment service providers, credit line issuers, and third-party app providers. They will define how these credit lines can be used. The final approval for any payment will rest with the issuing bank or financial institution. However, rules may differ between lenders, which could complicate things for borrowers with loan accounts at multiple banks.