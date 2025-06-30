The sharp decline comes after months of robust performance

India's domestic air traffic growth hits 3-year-low this May

India's domestic air traffic witnessed a meager month-on-month growth of 1.89% in May 2025, the slowest in over three years. The last time such sluggish growth was seen was back in February 2022 when the traffic had shrunk by 1.68%. The sharp decline comes after months of robust performance with consistent growth rates above 8% since October last year.