What's the story

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, has reported an 18% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The number is at ₹2,449 crore, compared to ₹2,998 crore in the same quarter last year. The decline comes mainly due to a sharp rise in operating expenses.

IndiGo's revenue from operations for Q3 FY25 increased by 14% YoY to ₹22,111 crore. This marks a significant jump from ₹19,452 crore recorded during the same period last year.