The financials of the Pegatron deal are undisclosed. But, Tata has confirmed that this acquisition is in line with its strategy to expand its manufacturing presence in India.

"As part of this deal, in addition to acquiring a majority stake in PTI, TEPL and PTI will work on integrating their teams to work seamlessly," the company said.

The statement also detailed plans for rebranding PTI under its new ownership structure while continuing to provide high-quality electronics manufacturing services.