What's the story Apple is said to be gearing up to launch an upgraded version of its Vision Pro headset, with the yet-to-be-announced M5 chip in 2025, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The current model of the Vision Pro uses the M2 chip, which was first introduced in 2022. However, Kuo has not given any details about possible new features or changes for this model.

Production postponement

Delay in production of affordable 'Vision' model

In other news, Kuo has also revealed that Apple has pushed the production of a more affordable version of the Vision Pro, supposedly 'Apple Vision,' to "beyond 2027." The Vision Pro currently starts at $3,499 in the US. Apple CEO Tim Cook had acknowledged the high cost in a recent interview, stating that "at $3,500, it's not an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow's technology today—that's who it's for."

Upcoming developments

Future plans for Vision product line

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also weighed in on Apple's future plans for its Vision product line in his latest Power On newsletter. He confirmed a "chip upgrade" is in the works for the Vision Pro, but did not specify if that would happen in 2025. Gurman also noted that Apple is working on a more affordable version of the Vision Pro headset with "scaled-down technologies," without giving a release timeframe.

Tech exploration

Apple considering iPhone-connected glasses-like device

Along with the Vision Pro developments, Gurman also revealed that Apple is "seriously considering" a device that would connect with an iPhone and serve as an accessory for watching movies. This proposed product could be similar to glasses offered by companies like Xreal. Such a device could potentially reinforce the iPhone's central role in Apple's product ecosystem and offer a more popular alternative to the pricey Vision Pro.