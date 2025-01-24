What's the story

Alexander and Valerie Beckman, a San Francisco couple, have been indicted on 25 federal charges in connection with their AI company, GameOn Inc.

The couple faces charges of wire and securities fraud, conspiracy, identity theft among others.

Alexander is the founder of GameOn (founded in 2014), an AI firm that creates chatbot software for professional sports leagues and luxury fashion brands. Valerie, an attorney, has been handling corporate matters for GameOn since 2016.

They were arrested on Thursday.