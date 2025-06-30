Behind-the-scene: You can now see how Amazon processes your orders

Amazon has announced plans to open its fulfillment centers (FCs) in India for public tours. The initiative will kick off in the fourth quarter of this year, with free guided tours at its FCs in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. The move is part of Amazon's effort to give customers a behind-the-scenes look at how their packages are processed and delivered.

Tour details Tours offer behind-the-scenes look The guided tours, lasting between 45 minutes and an hour, will give visitors a firsthand look at the facilities where millions of goods are stored and customer orders processed. The initiative was announced at Amazon's 'Delivering the Future' event in Tokyo. "These tours offer visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the technology and people working together to deliver for our customers every day," said Abhinav Singh, VP Operations India and Australia.

Registration It will be conducted 3 times a week The tours will be conducted three times a week at both FCs, with each tour accommodating up to 20 participants. Those interested in the tours can register online later this year. "This initiative invites interested visitors to visit Amazon's fulfillment centers, offering a glimpse into the technology and an opportunity to meet the people behind customer deliveries," said Amazon.