Delhi to sizzle at 44°C next week; no rain likely
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a major rise in temperatures in Delhi and parts of northwest India, with no rain expected for the next week.
The mercury is likely to touch 42°C on Sunday and may soar up to 44°C by Tuesday, making it the hottest week of the season so far.
This comes after an unusually cool summer due to excessive rains in May.
Rising temperatures
Temperature touches 39.8°C in Delhi
The rising temperatures have already started to settle in, with Safdarjung recording a maximum temperature of 39.8°C on Saturday.
Ayanagar station recorded the highest temperature at 41.2°C, followed by Palam at 40.7°C.
The air quality in Delhi has also worsened with an AQI of 209, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to implement Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Delayed monsoon
Delay in monsoon's progress
The monsoon has stalled since May 29 due to dry air intrusion, with its progress expected to resume between June 12 and June 18.
This delay comes despite an early onset over Kerala and Maharashtra on May 24 and May 26, respectively.
Mahesh Palawat from Skymet said weakened weather systems have contributed to these dry conditions, adding that the monsoon will start picking up from June 13.
Heatwave alert
Heatwave conditions likely in parts of northwest India
While no heatwave alerts have been issued for Delhi yet, the IMD has forecasted heatwave conditions in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and western Rajasthan.
IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said temperatures are below normal in several regions but are likely to rise over the next four to five days.
He warned of possible heatwave conditions returning in parts of northwest India from June 9.
Weather forecast
Monsoon expected to revive by June 3rd week
The IMD's extended range forecast indicates that the monsoon will revive during the third week of June.
This comes after a record monthly rainfall of 184.6mm for Delhi in May, since records began in 1901.
Despite a wet start to June, temperatures are now rising with clear skies and dry westerly winds dominating the region.