What's the story

Protests erupted in Imphal, Manipur's capital, after the arrest of Kanan Singh, a leader of the Arambai Tenggol (AT).

The AT is a volunteer group linked to the Meitei community.

The protests turned violent on Saturday night when some young men doused themselves with petrol and threatened to self-immolate.

One of them was heard saying, "We gave up our weapons. We helped during the floods like we were supposed to. Now you're arresting us. We'll end our lives."