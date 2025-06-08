Manipur: Protesters pour petrol on head, threaten immolation
Protests erupted in Imphal, Manipur's capital, after the arrest of Kanan Singh, a leader of the Arambai Tenggol (AT).
The AT is a volunteer group linked to the Meitei community.
The protests turned violent on Saturday night when some young men doused themselves with petrol and threatened to self-immolate.
One of them was heard saying, "We gave up our weapons. We helped during the floods like we were supposed to. Now you're arresting us. We'll end our lives."
Arrest details and curfew imposition
Singh was arrested for allegedly attacking the home of Additional Superintendent of Police Moirangthem Amit and kidnapping him in February 2024.
At the time, Singh was a head constable in the state police commando unit but was suspended for "dereliction of duty."
The protests intensified with burning tires and road blockades, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and suspend internet services for five days across five districts: Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, and Kakching.
Who are the 'volunteers?'
The AT claims to be a cultural organization that took up arms as "village volunteers" due to ineffective law enforcement during ethnic violence that started in May 2023.
However, Kuki tribes accuse the AT of being a "radical Meitei militia" responsible for attacks on Kuki villages.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing several cases involving AT leaders, including its chief, Korounganba Khuman.
Kuki tribes' agitation
The protests in Imphal come amid agitation by Kuki tribes over the arrest of Kamgingthang Gangte from Moreh town.
Gangte is allegedly linked to the killing of a Manipur Police officer with a sniper rifle.
The ethnic violence in Manipur has killed over 260 people and displaced nearly 50,000 since May 2023.
Both the Meitei and Kuki communities have formed armed groups called "volunteers," using sophisticated weapons during clashes.
Situation remains tense in Imphal
During the violence, angry mobs set fire to two buses and a jeep used by the security forces, after which, security forces were deployed to control the situation.
Several CCTV cameras at major traffic intersections were also damaged during the unrest.
In Manipur, President's Rule was imposed on February 13, 2025, after support for Biren Singh had dwindled.