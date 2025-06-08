Manipur: Internet suspended in 5 districts amid fresh unrest
What's the story
The Manipur government has suspended internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN services, in five districts for five days amid fresh unrest.
The affected areas are Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.
The decision was taken late Saturday after reports of arrests of leaders from the Meitei group, Arambai Tenggol, started circulating.
Unrest details
Protests break out in Imphal
Protests broke out in Kwakeithel and Uripok in Imphal, with demonstrators demanding the release of those allegedly detained.
The protests turned violent as protesters torched tires and old furniture, leading to clashes with security forces.
At least two journalists and one civilian were injured in an attack on the Kwakeithel police outpost.
Security measures
Curfew imposed in Bishnupur district
In light of the unrest, a curfew has been imposed in the Bishnupur district.
Prohibitory orders have also been issued in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts to restrict gatherings of more than five people.
Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers across these areas to maintain law and order.
Order details
Order for internet suspension
The internet suspension order was issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar.
The order stated there is apprehension that "some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public."
It warned of "an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property" due to inflammatory material and false rumors spread via social media.
Arrest reports
Arrests of Arambai Tenggol volunteers escalate tensions
While there is no official confirmation of the arrests, several reports suggest that five Arambai Tenggol volunteers were detained, possibly by the National Investigation Agency, Moneycontrol reported.
Arambai Tenggol is a Meitei youth group that has been active during ethnic tensions in the past.
In addition to unrest in Imphal valley, protests were also reported from Moreh town over the arrest of a Kuki-Zo man.