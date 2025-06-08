What's the story

The Manipur government has suspended internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN services, in five districts for five days amid fresh unrest.

The affected areas are Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

The decision was taken late Saturday after reports of arrests of leaders from the Meitei group, Arambai Tenggol, started circulating.