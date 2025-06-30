Canada drops US tech tax to revive trade talks

Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced the repeal of the Digital Services Tax (DST) on Sunday. The tax had been a bone of contention between the two countries, with Trump accusing Canada of unfairly taxing US technology companies. The DST was set at 3% on digital services revenue. It targeted large tech platforms with revenues exceeding $810 million globally and over $20 million in Canadian-sourced revenue.

Trade goals

'Repealing DST will pave way for mutually beneficial trade arrangement'

"Rescinding the digital services tax will allow the negotiations of a new economic and security relationship with the United States to make vital progress," Champagne said. Canada and the US are negotiating relief from steep Trump tariffs, including 50% on steel and aluminum, 25% on autos, and a 10% import tax on most goods. Trump may raise rates after July 9, when his 90-day deadline ends. Canada and Mexico also face separate 25% duties tied to fentanyl-related trade measures.