What's the story

Amazon's self-driving arm Zoox has issued a recall for 270 of its robotaxi cars.

The move comes after an empty Zoox robotaxi crashed into a passenger car in Las Vegas on April 8. No one was injured and both vehicles were only slightly damaged.

The recall stems from a flaw in the vehicle's automated driving system that could misjudge another car's movement and "increase the risk of a crash," according to an NHTSA report filed on May 1.