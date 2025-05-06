What's the story

Lotus has unveiled the Emira Clark Edition at the Miami Grand Prix. It is a special model that pays tribute to its Formula 1 heritage.

This limited-run sports car has been designed to honor the legacy of the late Jim Clark, one of motorsport's greatest drivers.

The four-wheeler sports a green and yellow livery inspired by Clark's iconic 1965 Lotus Type 38 and is based on Emira's V6 variant.