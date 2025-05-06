This limited-run Lotus Emira honors late F1 champion Jim Clark
What's the story
Lotus has unveiled the Emira Clark Edition at the Miami Grand Prix. It is a special model that pays tribute to its Formula 1 heritage.
This limited-run sports car has been designed to honor the legacy of the late Jim Clark, one of motorsport's greatest drivers.
The four-wheeler sports a green and yellow livery inspired by Clark's iconic 1965 Lotus Type 38 and is based on Emira's V6 variant.
Homage
Tribute to a legendary driver
With this special edition, Lotus is celebrating six decades since Clark's second Formula 1 championship win.
In the 1965 season, Clark dominated the F1 circuit, winning six out of nine starts.
He also won the Indianapolis 500 in a Lotus Type 38 that season, and clinched titles in Formula 2 and Tasman Series as well.
Specifications
Exclusive features of the Clark Edition
The Emira Clark Edition is limited to just 60 units globally.
The car's exterior features green paint with a yellow racing stripe, yellow-finished exhaust pipes and an anodized blue fuel cap.
Inside, it gets asymmetrical seating with red leather and Alcantara for the driver, and black leather and Alcantara for the passenger seat.
There's also a gear knob made of wood as a nod to Type 38. Meanwhile, numbered doorsills add to the air of exclusivity.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The brand has not revealed US pricing for this limited edition model. However, UK versions are priced at around $152,651 (around ₹1.3 crore) at current exchange rates.
Notably, this price does not include the current 25% tariff on imported cars.
Thanks to this tariff, Lotus has opted to stop imports of this model to the US indefinitely.